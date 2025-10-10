Collins didn't get a passing target Thursday in a 34-17 win over the Eagles.

The Giants were playing without wideouts Malik Nabers (knee, out for the season) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) on Thursday, so there was some expectation that Collins would be asked to step into a bigger role. Instead, he logged only four offensive snaps while practice-squad elevation Lil'Jordan Humphrey worked as New York's No. 2 wideout with a 77 percent snap share. Jalin Hyatt (29 offensive snaps) was also above Collins in the pecking order, and the latter's participation level was his lowest since he played exclusively on special teams in Week 2 versus Dallas. With that in mind, Collins doesn't appear to be moving up the Giants' depth chart even given the team's injuries at the wideout position, so he's probably not worth a roster spot in almost all fantasy formats.