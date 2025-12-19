Collins (neck/concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Notre Dame product was unable to practice all week, so it's no surprise that he won't return for Sunday's matchup. Collins was designated to return from the injured reserve list on Dec. 10, giving him one more week of practice to be added to the Giants' active roster before reverting to IR.