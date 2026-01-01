Collns' (concussion) 21-day practice window expired Wednesday, and he'll remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

The Giants designated Collins for return from injured reserve Dec. 10, but after concussion was added to his existing neck injury on Dec. 12, he didn't practice again before his window to return from IR closed Wednesday. The undrafted rookie will finish the campaign with two catches (on six targets) for 25 yards in nine appearances.