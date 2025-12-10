The Giants designated Collins (neck) to return to practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports, and Collins was a full participant in his return, per Matt Citak of the Giants' official site.

Collins suffered a neck injury against the 49ers in Week 9. He was ultimately placed on injured reserve Nov. 8 and has since missed the required four games. With an additional week to recover during New York's Week 14 bye, Collins now appears to be back to full health. He may be able to suit up and log a depth wideout role against Washington this Sunday, but the Giants would first need to activate him by Saturday afternoon.