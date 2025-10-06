default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Collins caught one of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.

For the first three weeks of the campaign, Collins was deployed primarily in a special-teams role, but he got more of a look on offense last Sunday after Malik Nabers went down with a season-ending knee injury. Collins then saw his role expand further in Week 5, as he tallied a season-high 28 offensive snaps -- fourth-most among New York wideouts, and only slightly behind presumed No. 3 WR Jalin Hyatt (34). Collins came away with his first three targets and his first catch of the campaign, though he also made a key mistake by stopping mid-route on a pass thrown his way in the fourth quarter that led to a Jaxson Dart interception. How that play affects Collins' opportunities moving forward remains to be seen, but given the current state of New York's wideout corps -- Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson and Hyatt aren't threatening for Pro Bowl status -- Collins could continue to see more looks moving forward.

More News