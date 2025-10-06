Collins caught one of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.

For the first three weeks of the campaign, Collins was deployed primarily in a special-teams role, but he got more of a look on offense last Sunday after Malik Nabers went down with a season-ending knee injury. Collins then saw his role expand further in Week 5, as he tallied a season-high 28 offensive snaps -- fourth-most among New York wideouts, and only slightly behind presumed No. 3 WR Jalin Hyatt (34). Collins came away with his first three targets and his first catch of the campaign, though he also made a key mistake by stopping mid-route on a pass thrown his way in the fourth quarter that led to a Jaxson Dart interception. How that play affects Collins' opportunities moving forward remains to be seen, but given the current state of New York's wideout corps -- Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson and Hyatt aren't threatening for Pro Bowl status -- Collins could continue to see more looks moving forward.