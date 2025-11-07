Collins (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The rookie wideout from Notre Dame logged three consecutive DNPs during the Giants' week of practice, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up Sunday. Collins has contributed on offense and special teams across nine appearances this season, catching two of six targets for 25 yards over 194 total snaps (110 on special teams, 84 on offense). While he's sidelined in Week 10, expect Gunner Olszewski and Jalin Hyatt to have expanded roles in the Giants' receiving corps.