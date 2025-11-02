Giants' Beaux Collins: Won't return due to neck injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (neck) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Collins appeared to sustain the injury early in the third quarter, which is severe enough for him to not return to Sunday's contest. Jalin Hyatt and Ray-Ray McCloud should see more offensive snaps in Collins' absence.
