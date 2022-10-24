Head coach Brian Daboll said the team will go "week by week" with Bredeson, who suffered a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bredeson left the field via a golf cart Sunday, and a week-to-week approach may suggest he's closer to doubtful to play Sunday against the Seahawks than questionable. However, his practice status will be worth monitoring throughout the week. Joshua Ezeudu would likely play left guard if Brederson misses any time.