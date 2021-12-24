site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Missing another game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bredeson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
He'll be sidelined for a second straight game on account of the ankle injury. Bredeson's absence leaves Wes Martin as the Giants' top backup at either guard position.
