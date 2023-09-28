Bredeson (concussion) was a full participant in the Giants' practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
New York coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Bredeson has cleared the concussion protocol. The starting left guard suffered the concussion in the team's Week 2 win over Arizona before missing its Week 3 loss to San Francisco.
