Bredeson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise after Giants head coach Brain Daboll said earlier in the week that Bredeson is week-to-week and could miss some time. The offensive guard's next chance to suit up will come after New York's Week 9 bye against the Texans on Nov. 13. In his absence, Joshua Ezeudu will likely start at left guard against Seattle.