The Giants have elevated Sauls from the practice squad the the active roster for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Sauls is slated to start Week 16 with New York having waived Younghoe Koo. The undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh will thus make his NFL debut for New York on Sunday, though he's spent time with three organizations to date. Across his five-year collegiate career, Sauls managed a 81.3 percent field-goal conversion rate.