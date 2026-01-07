Sauls made all four of his field-goal tries and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-17 Week 18 win over Dallas. He finished the campaign having gone 8-for-8 of FG attempts and 7-for-7 on PAT tries.

Sauls was initially signed by Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent and also spent time with Atlanta before latching on with the Giants in mid-November. When veteran kicker Graham Gano (neck) landed on IR around the same time, New York first turned to Younghoe Koo, but Sauls eventually got his chance after Koo was cut in mid-December. In his three contests to close the campaign, Sauls didn't miss a kick, though it has to be noted that only one of his FG tries -- a successful 45-yarder to open the scoring this past Sunday -- came from 40 or more yards out. Still, Sauls did nothing to suggest he can't be a reliable NFL kicker, and he could begin next season in that role for the Giants if the team decides to part ways with the oft-injured Gano.