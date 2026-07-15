Giants' Ben Sauls: In two-way race for kicking job

Sauls is set to compete during training camp with undrafted rookie Dominic Zvada for the Giants' primary kicker role, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Sauls latched on with New York late last season after entering the league with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent. He was the Giants' kicker in Weeks 16-18 and went 8-for-8 on field-goal attempts and 7-for-7 on extra-point tries. It remains to be seen, though, how big of a leg Sauls has, as his longest kick last year was from a modest 45 yards. New York parted ways with long-time kicker Graham Gano (neck) in late March, leaving Sauls as the most likely option to begin the 2026 campaign as the team's primary kicker. However, Zvada could challenge for the role with a strong training camp after a decorated college career that included the most field goals (seven) made from 50-plus yards in Michigan history.