Giants' Bennie Fowler: Active in Week 3
Fowler (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Buccaneers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Fowler had been trending in the right direction late in the week, and this report confirms his participation for Week 3. Fowler will be joined by the returning Sterling Shepard (concussion) versus the Buccaneers, giving rookie Daniel Jones a solid 1-2 punch at wideout in his first NFL start.
