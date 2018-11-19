Fowler caught his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Buccaneers.

Fowler logged his lowest share off offensive snaps (32 percent) during active games this season during Sunday's win, and saw only one target from quarterback Eli Manning. Despite being listed as the No. 3 wideout on the Giants' depth chart, it's difficult to imagine Fowler receiving the offensive workload necessary to propel himself onto the fantasy radar. Odell Beckham, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram remain firmly ahead of Fowler in terms of target share.