Giants' Bennie Fowler: Brings in only target
Fowler caught his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Buccaneers.
Fowler logged his lowest share off offensive snaps (32 percent) during active games this season during Sunday's win, and saw only one target from quarterback Eli Manning. Despite being listed as the No. 3 wideout on the Giants' depth chart, it's difficult to imagine Fowler receiving the offensive workload necessary to propel himself onto the fantasy radar. Odell Beckham, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram remain firmly ahead of Fowler in terms of target share.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...