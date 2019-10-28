Play

Fowler caught both his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

The 28-year-old worked as the team's No. 4 wide receiver and played 23 offensive snaps, his lowest snap total of the season. Fowler figures to continue working in a similar low-volume role until Sterling Shepard (concussion) is cleared to return.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories