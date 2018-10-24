Fowler caught his only target for 11 yards in Monday's loss to the Falcons.

Fowler signed with the Giants last week but still played 35 of 64 offensive snaps, good for third on the team with Russell Shepard (neck) inactive. The 27-year-old could see a similar snap-share if Shepard is forced to miss any additional time, but is unlikely to provide consistent production regardless.

More News
Our Latest Stories