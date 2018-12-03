Fowler brought in one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bears.

Fowler once again served as the Giants' No. 3 wideout during Sunday's win, having recorded more offensive snaps (33) than Corey Coleman and Russell Shepard combined, but failed to capitalize on his opportunity. The 27-year-old hasn't drawn more than three targets since Week 8, and remains off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 14 divisional tilt against the Redskins.