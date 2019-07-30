Giants' Bennie Fowler: Could see extra work
With Golden Tate facing a suspension, Corey Coleman out for the year and Sterling Shepard banged up, Fowler could see extra snaps, especially early in the season.
There's not much upside for the 29-year old veteran, especially in the Giants passing game, but he could have a role while Tate is presumably out.
