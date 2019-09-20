Fowler (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Fowler was added to the injury report Thursday as a non-participant, coming off a Week 2 performance with five catches for 51 yards on 10 targets in a 28-14 loss to the Bills. He should have a significant role in the offense if he's able to play Week 3, but Sterling Shepard will be back in action as the unquestioned No. 1 receiver.