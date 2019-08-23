Giants' Bennie Fowler: Doesn't do much in start
Fowler got the start in Thursday's preseason win over Cincinnati, catching both of his targets for nine yards while playin 24 snaps.
With Sterling Shepard (thumb) and Golden Tate (suspension, concussion) both absent, Fowler and Cody Latimer joined the starting lineup but didn't do much with the opportunity. Tate's suspension does open up a bunch of snaps in September, but it's a safe bet that Shepard, Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram dominate the targets. Fowler at least made a case for himself earlier this preseason, catching each of his four targets for 45 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games. He and Latimer are the top candidates to get Week 1 playing time alongside Shepard.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing our IDP mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our IDP draft, which features several top...
-
Preseason Week 3 Wide Receiver News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at wide receiver in Week 3 of the P...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play. It's attached to the same ankle...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...