Fowler got the start in Thursday's preseason win over Cincinnati, catching both of his targets for nine yards while playin 24 snaps.

With Sterling Shepard (thumb) and Golden Tate (suspension, concussion) both absent, Fowler and Cody Latimer joined the starting lineup but didn't do much with the opportunity. Tate's suspension does open up a bunch of snaps in September, but it's a safe bet that Shepard, Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram dominate the targets. Fowler at least made a case for himself earlier this preseason, catching each of his four targets for 45 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games. He and Latimer are the top candidates to get Week 1 playing time alongside Shepard.