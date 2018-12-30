Fowler will serve as one of the Giants' starting wideouts Sunday against the Cowboys.

The Giants are without both Odell Beckham (quadriceps) and Russell Shepard (ankle) again, so Fowler will draw his second straight start in the season finale. In the Week 16 loss to the Colts, Fowler wasn't able to make much of a mark across his 54 offensive snaps, finishing with one reception for 26 yards on three targets. He'll likely rank as no better than the No. 4 option in the passing game behind fellow receiver Sterling Shepard, tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley.