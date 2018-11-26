Fowler nabbed two of his three targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Eagles.

Fowler logged more offensive snaps (27) than both Corey Coleman and Russell Shepard combined, suggesting he's likely secured No. 3 wideout duties for the Giants for the time being. That being said, it's not a role that will likely bear much fruit over the Giants' final five games, as wideouts Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard, running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram command an overwhelming share of the overall volume in the passing game, leaving little opportunity for others to draw looks.