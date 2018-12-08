Fowler is expected to take over as the No. 2 wide receiver after it was reported Odell Beckham (quadriceps) would not play Sunday against the Redskins.

Fowler saw 33 offensive snaps Week 13 against the Bears, but it was Russell Shepard who did more damage as the No. 3 receiving option for the Giants, tallying 59 receiving yards and a touchdown compared to Fowler's 11 yards on two targets. Of course, it was Shepard who benefited from the Odell Beckham trick-play touchdown during the aforementioned contest, but there's a real possibility both Fowler and Shepard could have an important role in Week 14 with Beckham sidelined. Fowler figures to be next in line behind Sterling Shepard in terms of potential targets against a Redskins defense that has proven particularly susceptible to the pass in recent weeks.