Giants' Bennie Fowler: Generates 22 yards
Fowler caught three of six targets for 22 yards in Monday's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys.
Fowler was the No. 4 receiver in this contest and should maintain the role as long as Sterling Shephard (concussion) is on the sidelines. The ceiling is low in Fowler's situation, however, as Golden Tate, Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram (foot) demand a bulk of Daniel Jones' targets.
