Fowler caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets.

Fowler surpassed Cody Latimer as the team's No. 3 wideout, out-snapping the 27-year-old 55 to six. Sterling Shepard (concussion) may return following the team's upcoming bye, and that would send Fowler back into a reserve role. He's not a prized fantasy asset anyway, falling short of 40 yards in six straight outings.