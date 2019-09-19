Giants' Bennie Fowler: Held out Thursday
Fowler (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Fowler picked up a hamstring injury at Wednesday's session, which contained him to work on a side field one day later, per Tom Rock of Newsday. The development further depleted the health of the Giants' receiving corps, which includes the injured Sterling Shepard (concussion), Cody Latimer (concussion) and Darius Slayton (hamstring). While Shepard progressed to a full showing Thursday, none of the four are in the clear for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay. Friday's injury report will give a better sense of each player's ability to suit up this weekend.
