Fowler caught five of 10 targets for 51 yards and added a 20-yard carry in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Bills.

Fowler was New York's top wide receiver with Golden Tate (suspension) and Sterling Shepard (concussion) sitting out, leading the team in targets and receiving yards while catching one fewer ball than tight end Evan Engram. With Tate suspended for two more games and Shepard's recovery timetable unclear at this point, Fowler could be thrust into the same role against the Buccaneers in Week 3.