Giants' Bennie Fowler: Leading receiver in Week 2 loss
Fowler caught five of 10 targets for 51 yards and added a 20-yard carry in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Bills.
Fowler was New York's top wide receiver with Golden Tate (suspension) and Sterling Shepard (concussion) sitting out, leading the team in targets and receiving yards while catching one fewer ball than tight end Evan Engram. With Tate suspended for two more games and Shepard's recovery timetable unclear at this point, Fowler could be thrust into the same role against the Buccaneers in Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...