Fowler (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Fowler's reps remained capped for the second day in a row, so he's not quite out of the woods yet as he works through the hamstring injury. If Fowler upgrades to full participation Friday, he should gain clearance for the Week 4 matchup with the Redskins. With Cody Latimer (concussion) practicing fully Thursday and seemingly on track to be available this weekend, Fowler is expected to operate as the Giants' No. 3 receiver if he suits up against Washington.

