Fowler caught two of four targets, collecting 43 receiving yards during Sunday's 17-0 loss to Tennessee.

The fourth-year man out of Michigan State is showing promise in the twilight of another lost Giants season, recording his first touchdown of the year against Washington in Week 14, and racking up his greatest receiving output since Oct. 28 against the Titans top-six pass defense Sunday (219.9 yards allowed per game). Fowler flashed when making a brilliant sideline catch late in the fourth quarter, picking up 25 of his 43 yards on a single junk-time play to salvage a passable fantasy day. With Odell Beckham Jr. (quad) potentially missing a third straight game in Week 16 as the Giants play out the string, Fowler has a chance to garner four-plus targets for the third time this season. Still, he's no more than a deep-league dart throw opposing a Colts defense that held Dallas to 206 passing yards and zero touchdowns Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories