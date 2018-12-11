Fowler brought in his only target for six yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-16 win over Washington.

Fowler made the most of his increased offensive opportunity with Odell Beckham (quadriceps) sidelined, recording his first touchdown of the season. Due to the blowout nature of Sunday's win, the Giants' wideouts were not called upon to do much. Beckham is likely to return against the Titans in Week 15, in which case Fowler would be bumped back down to the No. 3 wide receiver role in New York.