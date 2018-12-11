Giants' Bennie Fowler: Nabs touchdown in blowout win
Fowler brought in his only target for six yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-16 win over Washington.
Fowler made the most of his increased offensive opportunity with Odell Beckham (quadriceps) sidelined, recording his first touchdown of the season. Due to the blowout nature of Sunday's win, the Giants' wideouts were not called upon to do much. Beckham is likely to return against the Titans in Week 15, in which case Fowler would be bumped back down to the No. 3 wide receiver role in New York.
More News
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Expected to take over as No. 2•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Catches one pass in win•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Draws three targets in loss•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Brings in only target•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Steps in as No. 3 receiver•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Catches lone target•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...