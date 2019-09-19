Giants' Bennie Fowler: Nursing hamstring injury
Fowler suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday's practice but head coach Pat Shurmur said he is hopeful Fowler can play in Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
This leaves each of the Giants' top three wideouts on the injury report now with both Sterling Shepard and Cody Latimer making their way through concussion protocol. Fortunately for New York, it doesn't appear Fowler's injury is very serious, and more on his status should be revealed once the Giants release their practice report for Thursday.
