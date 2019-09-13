Fowler is preparing for an expanded role in Sunday's game against Buffalo, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports.

Golden Tate (suspension) and Sterling Shepard (concussion) are ruled out, while Cody Latimer (calf) will be a game-time decision. Less than two months after he entered training camp on the roster bubble, Fowler is looking at the possibility of a No. 1 wide receiver role for Week 2. A career mark of 6.8 yards per target doesn't bode well for his chances to produce efficiently against an excellent Buffalo secondary led by cornerback Tre'Davious White. That said, Fowler caught each of his five targets for 40 yards in last week's loss to Dallas, and he could see more work this coming Sunday out of sheer necessity. The healthy options behind him are Russell Shepard, Cody Core and TJ Jones.