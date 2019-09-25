Play

Fowler (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Fowler picked up a hamstring injury last week but went on to play 60 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps Sunday in Tampa Bay. He was targeted just twice by rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones, turning them into one catch for five yards. There's an opportunity for Fowler to produce in a skill-position group dealing with a number of injuries, namely to Saquon Barkley (ankle), Cody Latimer (concussion) and Russell Shepard (foot), assuming he gets through Week 4 prep unscathed.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories