Giants' Bennie Fowler: Puts in limited showing Wednesday
Fowler (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Fowler picked up a hamstring injury last week but went on to play 60 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps Sunday in Tampa Bay. He was targeted just twice by rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones, turning them into one catch for five yards. There's an opportunity for Fowler to produce in a skill-position group dealing with a number of injuries, namely to Saquon Barkley (ankle), Cody Latimer (concussion) and Russell Shepard (foot), assuming he gets through Week 4 prep unscathed.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Melvin Gordon is expected to make his return to the Chargers soon. How might that affect his...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 4 News & Notes: Melvin Gordon back?
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...