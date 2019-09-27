Giants' Bennie Fowler: Ready to play Week 4
Fowler (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Redskins.
Fowler suffered a hamstring injury during a Week 3 practice, and while he still took the field this past Sunday in Tampa Bay, he gathered in just one of three passes from Daniel Jones for five yards. The health concern followed Fowler into this week, limiting him at each practice, but it won't impact his availability for Sunday. Unfortunately for Fowler, Cody Latimer is out of the concussion protocol, Sterling Shepard regained his standing as the Giants' No. 1 WR in Week 3 after getting over his own head injury, and Evan Engram is off to a hot start. Consequently, Fowler may be the fourth option, at best, for Jones in the team's aerial attack.
