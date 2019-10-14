Fowler re-signed with the Giants on Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Fowler was cut loose by the Giants on Oct. 1, but he now rejoins the team with Sterling Shepard (concussion) in danger of missing more time. He'll provide New York's receiver corps with quality depth but isn't worth fantasy consideration in most formats.

