Giants' Bennie Fowler: Replacing Beckham, Russell Shepard
Fowler will enter the starting lineup Sunday against the Colts with fellow wideouts Odell Beckham (quadriceps) and Russell Shepard (ankle) inactive for the contest.
Fowler gets the starting nod over Cody Latimer (hamstring), who was reinstated from injured reserve Wednesday and will presumably be eased into the offense as the Giants' No. 3 receiver. Though the absences of Beckham and Shepard theoretically open up more targets, it's unlikely a significant portion of that vacated volume will fall to Fowler. Top wideout Sterling Shepard, tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley are decent bets to command the majority of the looks from quarterback Eli Manning.
