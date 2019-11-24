Giants' Bennie Fowler: Ruled out for Week 12
Fowler (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bears.
With Sterling Shepard back in the lineup, Fowler evidently doesn't factor into New York's plans on offense. In Fowler's stead, Cody Latimer and Cody Core could see larger depth roles.
