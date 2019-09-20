Fowler (hamstring) seems more likely than not to play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Added to the injury report Thursday as a non-participant, Fowler made it back to a limited practice Friday and now is listed as questionable for Week 3. He could serve as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Sterling Shepard, with both Golden Tate (suspension) and Cody Latimer (concussion) unable to play.