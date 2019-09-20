Giants' Bennie Fowler: Seemingly on track to play
Fowler (hamstring) seems more likely than not to play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Added to the injury report Thursday as a non-participant, Fowler made it back to a limited practice Friday and now is listed as questionable for Week 3. He could serve as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Sterling Shepard, with both Golden Tate (suspension) and Cody Latimer (concussion) unable to play.
More News
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Deemed questionable•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Held out Thursday•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Leading receiver in Week 2 loss•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Week 2 starting role confirmed•
-
Giants' Bennie Fowler: Primed for increased role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Trust Panthers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...