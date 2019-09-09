Fowler caught all five of his targets for 40 yards Sunday against the Cowboys.

With Golden Tate suspended three more games and Sterling Shepard nursing a concussion, Fowler could see more work in the near term. Just temper expectations as Fowler's not much of a big-play threat, and Evan Engram, Cody Latimer and Saquon Barkley are still around.

