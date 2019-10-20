Fowler caught four of five targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Cardinals.

Fowler had a solid start to the season on a short-handed Giants squad with 111 yards during his first two games. He fell out of favor and then was cut after Week 4. He didn't miss much of a beat Sunday. Fowler is a solid, physical down-roster option for the Giants, but it's fair to wonder where he'll stand once Evan Engram rounds back into form and Sterling Shepard (concussion) returns to the fold. Until then, a matchup against a stingy Detroit defense awaits.