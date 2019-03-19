Giants' Bennie Fowler: Stays with Giants
Fowler is re-signing with the Giants, Michael Eisen of the team's official website reports.
Fowler was cut by the Bears and Patriots last season, eventually landing in New York where he made five starts in 10 games. As was the case during his time in Denver, the 27-year-old wideout failed to turn playing time into regular production, posting a 16-199-1 receiving line on 369 offensive snaps. Fowler would profile as a borderline No. 5 receiver and special teams contributor for most franchises, but the lack of depth in New York could allow him to compete with Corey Coleman and Cody Latimer for the No. 3 job. Granted, the Giants still have time to boost their receiving corps behind Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard before Week 1.
