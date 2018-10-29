Fowler played 69 percent of snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Washington, catching four of seven targets for 48 yards.

Meanwhile, Russell Shepard played just two snaps on offense in his return from a neck injury. Fowler may stick as the No. 3 receiver after a Week 9 bye, but we can't expect more than three or four targets per game in a subpar offense that's already struggling to create touches for Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard.