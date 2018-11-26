Flower nabbed two of his three targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Eagles.

Flowler still appears to have the No. 3 wideout role secured, and logged more offensive snaps (27) than fellow receivers Corey Coleman and Russell Shepard combined during Sunday's divisional loss. The 27-year-old still remains firmly behind Odell Beckham, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram in terms of target share.