Giants' Bennie Fowler: Three targets in loss
Flower nabbed two of his three targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Eagles.
Flowler still appears to have the No. 3 wideout role secured, and logged more offensive snaps (27) than fellow receivers Corey Coleman and Russell Shepard combined during Sunday's divisional loss. The 27-year-old still remains firmly behind Odell Beckham, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram in terms of target share.
