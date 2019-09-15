Fowler will start alongside Cody Latimer in the Giants' Week 2 tilt against the Bills with Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Golden Tate (suspension) unavailable, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Fowler will join his former Broncos teammate to form the top wideout duo for Eli Manning in a tough matchup versus a stingy Bills secondary. The 28-year-old kicked off his second Giants season by bringing in all five of his targets for 40 yards against the Cowboys in Week 1 while logging 50 snaps.