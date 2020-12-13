Martinez (back) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
It was reported earlier Sunday that Martinez was expected to suit up after he was limited in practice with the back injury this week, so this news confirms that notion. The Stanford product has been a strong IDP option this season, racking up 111 tackles and two sacks through 12 games. Expect Martinez to assume his usual starting role at inside linebacker for Sunday's game.
