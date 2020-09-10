Martinez (foot) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Martinez was limited by a foot injury throughout much of training camp, but he's managed to secure a clean bill of health to begin the regular season. The 26-year-old manage at least 144 tackles in each of the last three seasons with Green Bay, so he'll enter Monday's game against the Steelers as a high-end IDP option.
More News
-
Giants' Blake Martinez: Works into individual drills•
-
Giants' Blake Martinez: Back in limited capacity•
-
Giants' Blake Martinez: Sits out scrimmage•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Lands with Giants•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Leads squad in tackles•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Leading tackler in playoff victory•