Martinez (foot) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Martinez was limited by a foot injury throughout much of training camp, but he's managed to secure a clean bill of health to begin the regular season. The 26-year-old manage at least 144 tackles in each of the last three seasons with Green Bay, so he'll enter Monday's game against the Steelers as a high-end IDP option.