Martinez (foot) participated in the first half of Monday's scrimmage, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Martinez had missed Thursday and Friday's scrimmages with an undisclosed issue, however, he was seen on the sidelines getting his feet tended to by the trainers Monday. The fact that Martinez was able to participate in some fashion is certainly a positive sign, as it's too early to rule him out for Week 1. The former Packer is expected to handle a staring inside linebacker role for 2020 once healthy.