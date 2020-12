Martinez is questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore with an ankle injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The 26-year-old was added to the injury report as a limited participant Friday, so he could end up being a game-time decision. Martinez has 128 total tackles, two sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles through 14 games, so his potential absence would be significant for the Giants.